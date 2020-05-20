Football with fans ‘back very soon,’ says UEFA

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has spoken very optimistically about football’s return to normality – where fans are present in stadia. Currently there are no fans at the few games taking place in Europe, which will be the case for the remainder of the season. Ceferin though has hinted that next season will be back up ad running as normal – and we shouldn’t stop living our lives because of fear of a second or third wave…

“It’s a serious situation but it is going down now and we are being more cautious,” he told the Guardian.

“We know more about the virus and in general I’m an optimistic person.

“I don’t like this apocalyptic view that we have to wait for the second and third waves or even a fifth wave.

“People you know are likely to die one day, but do we have to be worried today? I don’t think so.

“We are ready and we will follow the recommendations of the authorities but I’m absolutely sure, personally, that good old football with fans will come back very soon.”

We actually think Ceferin’s comments might be misinterpreted as undermining the severity of the situation, but he’s right to not wallow in apocalpypticism – when it’s his job to find solutions.

From a Liverpool perspective, we desperately hope football is back as we know it by 2020/21, as we think Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are well placed to build a dynasty.

They are already European Cup holders and Premier League champions elect – but if football is behind closed doors or under changed rules for a few seasons – it would be a detriment to this team’s potential.