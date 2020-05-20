(Image) Klopp & Lijnders back at Melwood in the sunshine is great to see

Jurgen Klopp and his assistant manager Pep Lijnders returned to Melwood today and looked pretty delighted to be doing so.

In the snap below, you’ll see the boss and the Dutchman walking in – Klopp with using a snood to cover his mouth and Lijnders smiling behind.

Morning, Reds 👋 The boss and Pep are back at Melwood 😃 pic.twitter.com/xHvl8LeF9L — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Liverpool’s players will also return today after the results of the coronavirus tests. Any player who has tested positive will continue isolating for seven days, but the rest of the team can continue at the training ground – in small groups and for no longer than 70 minutes at a time.

These are the protocols which have been set by the Premier League, along with no-contact or tackles – which will have to be lifted before the fixtures resume.

We’re just glad that small steps are being made and that right now, it looks like it’s under control.

The Bundesliga has set a fine example and we hope England follows it properly.