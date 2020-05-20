(Images) Liverpool stars arrive back at Melwood ready for training

Liverpool players and staff have arrived at Melwood ahead of their first proper training session with each other.

Obviously, the groups will be divided into fives and sixes – and there will be no contact – so it’s not the same as the real thing – but it’s start – and a vast improvement on Zoom yoga sessions!

We like how the players have obeyed lockdown measures and are all without a haircut – which is unlike many footballers nowadays!

In the snaps below you’ll see the boys arriving in their cars – as well as a delighted Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are back in training pic.twitter.com/voWx2UgEkz — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 20, 2020