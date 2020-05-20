LFC to propose swap-deal to get marquee transfer over the line – Football Finance Expert

Liverpool will look to either pay for Timo Werner in instalments, as is the norm with big transfers nowadays, or try to cheapen the deal by offering a player exchange – possibly even to avoid the negative aesthetic of spending big during the pandemic.

The club tried to furlough non-playing staff in April, and you can imagine there would be noises from rivals if a blockbuster deal went through for the German following this controversy.

This is the opinion of football finance expert Kieran Maguire, who told the Blood Red Podcast: “Very much so [they can still afford him].

“Liverpool’s business model is an intriguing one in that historically when they’ve generated extra income, that’s flown straight through into Jurgen Klopp’s budget in the past few years and that money has been well spent.

“As far as it goes when it comes to cost when you’re signing someone like Werner, most deals these days are spread over a series of years.

“Although it’s a £52million potential cost and that was split into four annual instalments, they will be able to afford that with relative ease.

“I don’t see a problem in terms of the financing in terms of recruitment.

“It could be that they do try to do a swap deal and I do expect either more loans or swap deals arising simply because clubs will not want to be seen spending money with the current economical issues.”

A swap-deal would make plenty of sense, but there’s only a few players we consider reasonable options.

Xherdan Shaqiri is surplus to requirements and could do a job in Germany – as could Divock Origi – the man Werner would likely replace in the attacking pecking order.

Read more: LFC news, hilarious quotes and best news from round the world in ALL sports, here!

We imagine Rb Leipzig would be quite keen on a talented youngster like Curtis Jones or Neco Williams, but Liverpool would likely prefer to keep the prodigies and unload someone on a bigger wage who’s unlikely to play.