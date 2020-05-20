Liverpool’s new Champions League pre-match Nike top leaked… & it’s bright pink

Liverpool’s home and away strips for next season have already been leaked by Footy Headlines -and now the website has explained the colour of our pre-match Champions League training tops – the ones the players warm up in.

According to them, and they’re basically never wrong, the Champions League warmup strip will be pink with a black trim – as demonstrated in the colour scheme below:

We’re actually a big fan of what Nike have produced so far, although none of it has been officially unveiled yet.

The home shirt divided opinion early on, but we love the white and teal trim and think the garish away top is ok, too.

Although the Nike deal officially starts in June, Liverpool will wear our New Balance shirt until the end of the season – as was agreed between the two kit giants privately to avoid another court battle.