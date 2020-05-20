Man. City’s UEFA ban court date set which could have huge ramifications on Liverpool

It was huge, huge news in February when UEFA announced their biggest ever punishment for a breach of Financial Fair Play – awarding Manchester City a two-year ban from European competition and a whopping fine.

Of course, what’s happened globally in the past few months has somewhat put the story on the back-burner – but City’s appeal date has been set – says Rob Harris.

Manchester City’s appeal against a 2-year ban from European football to be heard at sports court on June 8-10 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 19, 2020

City have filed their motion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who will decide if UEFA have dealt with them unfairly.

Their primary defence is that the information obtained to their cheating was obtained illegally through the hacking of emails by Football Leaks – and that other European clubs have similarly disguised cash injections via intermediary companies as sponsorships – too.

But the idea that they haven’t cheated FFP is pretty farcical, in truth – and we hope that is recognised in a few weeks’ time.

If City are banned from Europe, they’re unlikely to attract any superstars during the next few years – and it could well be a chance for Liverpool to establish some domestic dominance – especially if some of their star players head for the exit door.