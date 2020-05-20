(Video) ‘Last Dance’ star Steve Kerr adores Jurgen Klopp’s style

If you’re like us and have been starved of sport over the past two moths, you will have loved ‘The Last Dance’ on Netflix – that chronicles the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and primarily its star player Michael Jordan.

However, in episode nine, we get to learn more about Steve Kerr, who wasn’t a superstar but a key component who allowed his team-mates to shine.

Kerr currently manages the Golden State Warriors – and a clip has gone viral from last year again that shows the five-time NBA champion lauding Jurgen Klopp for the Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona result.

The clip involves a few swears, but it’s definitely worth watching. It put a smile on our face, anyway!