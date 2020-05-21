Emre Can rubbishes Manchester United in Jadon Sancho advice LFC fans will love

Emre Can has told Jadon Sancho he should ignore the allure of Manchester United and stay in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

The former Liverpool midfielder moved to BVB in January from Juventus and has explained how impressed he’s been with the English teenager.

Importantly though, Can reckons United are not a better side than Dortmund and Sancho should consider this before making a blockbuster transfer.

‘I see no reason to put Manchester United above Borussia Dortmund,’ Germany international Can told Sport Bild, cited in the Metro.

‘Not from a sporting side and not because of the appeal. I’d tell him to stay put and let’s play together forever.

‘Jadon has class that not a lot of players possess. I noticed that fairly quickly. He’s enormously important for us.’

Sancho is undeniably a special talent, and we’d be lying if we said we’d be happy to see him sign at Old Trafford.

Liverpool are not going to pay the £100m+ fee required for his services just yet – and certainly not given the current financial uncertainties that surround the game.

We think he might stay in Germany for one more season, but United love to splash cash so we could well see the prodigy as a rival by the start of the 2020/21 campaign.