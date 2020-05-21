‘I can confirm Liverpool have made a €25m bid for Ugurcan Cakir’ – Turkish journalist

Sorry Serdar Ali Celikler, but we think you might just have your wires crossed…

The Turkish football journalist, who works for Haberturk, has told VOLE’s Youtube channel that Liverpool have submitted a €25m bid for Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir.

“From what I know I can confirm Liverpool have made a €25m bid for Ugurcan Cakir Liverpool,” he said.

“Ugurcan has two main preferences. First, he wants Trabzonspor to receive a significant amount of money from his sale, and the second is that he would like to move to a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper. This is what he told me two months ago.

“Leicester are also interested.”

Why would Liverpool pay €25m for a goalkeeper who wants to be a first-choice when we already have the best stopper on the planet between our sticks? It doesn’t make sense.

The only way this could be genuine is if we bought Cakir and then loaned him out, increasing his value ahead of him potentially becoming first-choice one day – but Alisson is only 27-years-old – which for a keeper – is still very young.

Cakir is 24-years-old and has done well in Turkey, but with the Reds trying to figure out a way to bring in Timo Werner for smart money, we consider it an impossibility than Cakir will arrive for such a significant fee given the current financial climate due to the coronavirus.

We’re going to do some more research on this (in our opinion) phantom bid – but until then – we’d take it with a pinch of salt.