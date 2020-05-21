Lovren gets Twitter and starts ripping into Mo Salah immediately

Welcome to Twitter, Dejan Lovren….

Based on the Croat’s recent Instagram behaviour, we’re honestly a little nervous about Lovren’s entrance on another social media platform – so we hope he’s not too vocal on his various conspiracy theories and the like.

But if he sticks to winding up his best friend Mo Salah, we’re fine with it!

First up, Degsy wondered if the Egyptian King had blocked him, before posting a picture of Salah’s broken windscreen as he arrived to Melwood yesterday.

He then went and told his followers that he wasn’t in Salah’s small group for the training session, which made him sad!

Is Mo on Twitter? Cause I can’t find him or he blocked me already 😏 — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2020

If a bird poops on you or anything you own, it's said to be good luck. But what if it breaks the window? Does it count like double luck? @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/bi8w8g3sy5 — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2020

Yeah give me some time, we are still separated (different groups in training) 🐣🐥 https://t.co/dYiqp30amm — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 20, 2020

Lovren’s one ‘like’ on Twitter is Donald Trump’s letter to the World Health Organisation – so we reckon we might be in for a difficult Twitter ride during his stint!

It’s possible that the centre-back will leave this summer if he wants more first-team football before next season, but with the state of the transfer market likely to be very effected because of the pandemic, Liverpool might choose to keep him instead.