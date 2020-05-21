‘The EPL ain’t ready…’ Twitter reacts to Sadio Mane letting his hair grow out

Posted by
There are few players more wholesome than Sadio Mane. Anyone who watched the Senegalese’s documentary during lockdown will recognise not only his ability, but his humility and his shyness that make him an all-round nice guy.

We really like how it looks like Liverpool’s players obeyed lockdown rules during the quarantine and as a result, have not been able to cut their hair!

This isn’t exactly the case for many others who seem to have arrived back with an immaculate trim.

Mane certainly didn’t touch the clippers or the scissors, as the pictures suggest!

He might be fighting a losing battle with his hairline, but he’s winning the one to secure our hearts forever.

We’d encourage him to keep on growing it out and continue tearing up the Premier League at the same time!

