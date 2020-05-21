(Video) Liverpool’s first training session back: skills, passes & drills & more

Liverpool’s players will have been absolutely delighted to be back with the football at their feet yesterday.

The Reds returned to Melwood for the first time in months and looked incredibly be happy to be out in the sun – reunited with their team-mates.

Below, you can check out a long video of the best bits from the session – which as you can imagine – was run at a very, very relaxed pace!

There was no contact and players obeyed distancing rules – so you can imagine the whole dynamic will have to change as we ramp up towards the season’s resumption.

Still, this is the first step – and we’re over the moon.