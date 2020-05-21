(Video) Mo Salah runs around Jurgen Klopp to strictly obey two-metre rule during Melwood session

Liverpool players were back together yesterday for the first time in over two months – and looked absolutely delighted under the Melwood sun – not something they will have seen much before the season was curtailed!

The groups are small and there is no contact, but it’s just fantastic to see the Reds out again in the hope that the Premier League will return in a few weeks’ time.

This video especially made us smile. It shows Mo Salah quickly changing his run so as to stay two-metres away from his manager, Jurgen Klopp!

Everyone chuckles, but the fact they’re paying such attention to social distancing advice is just really nice – when so many other players in the top flight have let themselves down in this regard already.