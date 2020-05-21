‘Young Ross Geller’ ‘Jules from Pulp Fiction’ Twitter loves Bobby Firmino’s lockdown look

Roberto Firmino was one of many Liverpool players to emerge from lockdown yesterday with a very different haircut than the one they entered it with!

The Brazilian has let his curly locks grow and upon his return to Melwood, Twitter had a field day with the multiple lookalikes they came up with.

We remember Firmino’s top-knot, or when he went for the 1980s troll doll look – so are actually a big fan of the Rick James! 

Bobby and his team-mates will continue training in phase one until bigger groups and contact is allowed soon.

Then in June, we hope the Premier League will return and Liverpool can secure the title.

