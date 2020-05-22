Former Liverpool & Napoli defender urges Klopp to sign Koulibaly

Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. The Italian believes the Napoli superstar would make an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Dossena believes if the Serie A outfit are unable to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign, some of their players will make their way for the exit door and the centre-half could be one of them.

“If the league resumes, Napoli will struggle to qualify for the Champions League, so they will have to sell some important players,” he told Radio Musica TV (via Teamtalk).

“Klopp is missing one piece to complete a stratospheric squad and the Koulibaly-van Dijk pairing could become a big barrier. Liverpool have no economic problems and therefore a deal with the English club would be within reach.”

There are a few issues in what the former Liverpool man says. Chiefly, the shout that Liverpool have ‘no economic problems’ – while the Reds are one of the richest clubs in the world, that’s simply a misguided lie.

Liverpool will be able to ride out the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re in a position to splash close to £80million on a player we don’t need.

Which brings me on to my next point – why should we be looking at players like Koulibaly when we’ve got perfectly suitable options in Joe Gomez and Joel Matip?

It’s a fun thought though, van Dijk and Kouliably at Liverpool, but it seems like the stuff of video games.