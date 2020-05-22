Harvey Elliott explains how he felt when Liverpool signed him: ‘Is this really happening?’

Harvey Elliott arrived at Liverpool without much fanfare last summer, when the Reds acquired him from Fulham.

At 15-years-old, Elliott had already made his Premier League debut for the Cottagers, so it was some coup.

In his debut season the starlet has been a regular in the domestic cup competitions, impressing on multiple occasions alongside Curtis Jones, another young Red destined for the top providing he keeps his head down and lets his feet do the talking.

Elliott has had a few off-field controversies, but nothing that cannot be explained by his age. After all, what were you doing with your mates at that age?

Jurgen Klopp has a huge amount of time for him – and the midfielder is part of first-team training every day – while players much older than him still compete with the U23s.

“It caught me by surprise, I didn’t think it was true at the time,” Elliott told Copa 90, cited by HITC, when he heard of Liverpool’s interest.

“I thought to myself ‘wait, is this really happening?

“Even the first time I stepped into Melwood I was like ‘wow, it’s actually true’.

“Even now there’s sometimes I take a step back and think I’m playing with players I’ve been watching for three and four years now, and to be around Liverpool is a big dream for me.”

There’s no games on right now, but we hope that if the reds wrap up the title quickly upon the game’s return, Elliott might get a few minutes as a sub towards the back end of the season.

Elliott will likely develop into an attacking midfielder who can play in multiple positions, but right now, he seems to prefer the right-wing, from where he can cut in and create with his left-foot.

He’s not like Mo Salah, who is all about incredible pace and getting into the box, but more of a Bernardo Silva in that he’s a technician with vision and the ability to play intricately in tight spaces.

We can see Elliott also doing a job on the left or as a no.10 one day, although under Klopp, Liverpool do not use a traditional playmaker.

But the rise of Elliott and Jones will hopefully save the club millions in the transfer market.