Liverpool are preparing to move for Sevilla star Diego Carlos – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, but will face competition from Real Madrid, Atletico and Barcelona, as Sevilla look to offload some players this summer

That’s according to Marca who go as far as to say Jurgen Klopp has added the centre-half to his shortlist as he wants to strengthen his options.

The same report claims Carlos has a release clause of €75million in his contract, despite costing Sevilla just €18million when they bought him from from Nantes 12 months ago.

MORE: Former Liverpool & Napoli defender urges Klopp to sign Koulibaly

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Brazilian before, as GOAL reported our interest in him just after we’d signed Takumi Minamino in January.

This does come as a surprise though, with the brilliance of Joel Matip and the clear potential of the exciting Joe Gomez, I’m not sure I buy this story.

If it was a case of purely replacing Dejan Lovren, I’d get it. I’d even understand if we didn’t have a young option like Gomez in the squad, but we do.

It just seems a little suspect, but that’s not to say that Carlos isn’t a fantastic footballer because he is. As per the same GOAL report, Real Madrid see Carlos as a long-term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos.