(Photos) LFC stars are buzzing to be back in training; Milner is already cracking dad jokes

Training has resumed and the Liverpool players have been sharing pictures of themselves in the sunshine at Melwood for the first time in the best part of two months.

Even Dejan Lovren, who took an extensive break from Twitter, has been getting in on the action – and of course, is giving us a few laughs with his interesting relationship with Mo Salah!

From Adrian diving around to James Milner saying he’s finding ‘plenty of space’ these days, you can tell the lads are just buzzing to be back doing what they love.

Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):

What's you reason to smile today? 👍😁⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UkDtktrXzs — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 21, 2020

Another session done for today. Now I am waiting for Mo to follow me. pic.twitter.com/wWd2rxrTny — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 21, 2020