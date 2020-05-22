(Photos) LFC stars are buzzing to be back in training; Milner is already cracking dad jokes

Training has resumed and the Liverpool players have been sharing pictures of themselves in the sunshine at Melwood for the first time in the best part of two months.
Even Dejan Lovren, who took an extensive break from Twitter, has been getting in on the action – and of course, is giving us a few laughs with his interesting relationship with Mo Salah!
From Adrian diving around to James Milner saying he’s finding ‘plenty of space’ these days, you can tell the lads are just buzzing to be back doing what they love.
Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):
What's you reason to smile today? 👍😁⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UkDtktrXzs
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 21, 2020
Another session done for today. Now I am waiting for Mo to follow me. pic.twitter.com/wWd2rxrTny
— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 21, 2020
Great to be back out here 🧤⚽️ #training #safedistance #YNWA pic.twitter.com/eXn0kEyZvU
— Andrew Lonergan (@Lonners24) May 21, 2020
So happy to be on the pitch again for some training with the boys ⚽️🔴😁#Liverpoolfc #melwood #LFCtraining #ynwa pic.twitter.com/ARDyYHcIY6
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 21, 2020
I’m finding plenty of space in training these days… 😃⚽️#YNWA pic.twitter.com/31jXGWRMCC
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 21, 2020
GK Toolkit 🔥🔥🔥🔥
💪🏻🔴#ADR13N pic.twitter.com/Jd2f7COG0W
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) May 21, 2020
Back at 🏠 and in the ☀️ @LFC pic.twitter.com/qY5ay86Pcq
— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) May 21, 2020
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 21, 2020
