(Video) Curtis Jones pulls off skilful layoff in training with Gini & Fabinho

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones has been training with a small group at Melwood including senior midfielders Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

Upon receiving the ball in an attacking exercise, Jones flicked it out wide to Wijnaldum with a lovely bit of skill. The Dutchman then played in a low cross to Fabinho who made no mistake from close range.

Just like us, the lads will be desperate for the Premier League to resume so we can have some proper football to enjoy!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):