(Video) Jurgen Klopp fist-pumps to the camera during training at Melwood

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is back at Melwood with the lads, and he couldn’t be happier! The boss spotted LFC TV’s cameras at the training ground and couldn’t help but give a little fist-bump.

Training resumed at the beginning of this week in preparation of the restart of the Premier League, following on from the German Bundesliga.

When the season restarts, the Reds will need just six more points to secure the first domestic title in 30 years. We’ve had to wait that little bit longer because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’ll be that much sweeter when we get there.

Take a look at the video of Klopp below (via LFC TV):