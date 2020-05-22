(Video) Mo Salah looks quick on his feet as he resumes LFC training at Melwood

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is one of the many players among the squad as they resume training at Melwood this week, ahead of an expected Premier League restart.

The Egyptian seemed to be in good spirits as he went through a routine with one of the couches, but he isn’t the only player who’s buzzing to be back at the training ground.

Salah has been on fire for the Reds in 2020, and he’ll be hoping to continue this form when the Premier League resumes later this month as the title and another Golden Boot are within touching distance.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):