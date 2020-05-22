(Video) Mourinho praises “very intelligent” ball boy for Trent’s moment of genius v. Barca

A clip of Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho talking up the importance of ball boys has emerged online, and he’s earmarked Liverpool youngster Oakley Cannonier as the gold standard.

The 14-year-old was a ball boy at Anfield when we thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League, and is responsible for Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving the ball rapidly enough to whip in a quick corner.

The Portuguese boss labelled the lad as “very intelligent, very bright“, before explaining that young Cannonier will have known exactly what Trent wanted.

Take a watch of the video below: