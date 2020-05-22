(Video) Ox looks unbelievably sharp in rapid Liverpool training routine

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks as if he hasn’t taken a single day off in quarantine! To be fair, we know he’s been doing extra workouts with partner Perrie Edwards.

A video of the midfielder training at Melwood was shared by the club, and the Ox doesn’t skip a beat in a rapid passing and movement routine.

The Reds require six more points to secure the Premier League title, and even though it’s practically in the bag, it’s nice to see the players aren’t slowing down yet.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):