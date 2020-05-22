(Video) Remembering when a 21-year-old Gerrard dominated Germany as England won 5-1

Steven Gerrard had a glittering career with Liverpool, in which he won everything but the Premier League title, but his time with the England squad is a little different.

On the global stage, even the star-studded team which contained Stevie, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney wasn’t enough to seriously challenge.

But to represent your country is perhaps an honour in itself, and there were times Gerrard really did stand out of the crowd.

An example of this is from a game against Germany in 2001 when the Liverpool legend dominated the midfield as England ran out 5-1 winners.

This game would also be when Gerrard would score his first international goal.

Take a watch of the video below (via FA Productions):