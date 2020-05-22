(Video) Robertson & Klopp train together at Melwood

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Andy Robertson were spotted training together at Melwood earlier today, with the German getting involved in the action.

Players are currently training in small groups as football adjusts to the coronavirus panedmic, with Curtis Jones seen going through routines with Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It seems Robbo may have been a man short as the boss jumped in and played some one-twos with the full-back as part of an exercise.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):