(Video) ‘Things you love to see’: Minamino is all-smiles at Melwood

Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino is one of the many stars among the squad as they resume training at Melwood this week, ahead of an expected Premier League restart.

The Japan international was all-smiles for the camera before beginning a routine, as the club’s Twitter account shared a video with the caption ‘Things you love to see…’, but he isn’t the only player who’s buzzing to be back at the training ground.

Taki has had a stuttering start to life at Anfield, which is normal, and he’ll be hoping to kick-start his Liverpool career when the Premier League resumes later this month.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):