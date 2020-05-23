Adrian says Atletico ‘deserved’ to beat Liverpool because of Oblak, despite his mistakes

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian believes Atletico Madrid were deserved winners, as the Spaniards dumped the Reds out of the Champions League earlier this season.

Any neutral fan who watched the game will know we were arguably the better team over the two legs, especially at Anfield, and Jan Oblak had a huge hand in Atleti clinging on.

Given his performance at Anfield, it’s quite brave of Adrian to speak out about the game like this, but you have to appreciate his modesty in defeat.

“The first days you eat away at yourself, you don’t accept that was the last game, you get that bad taste in your mouth, quite sour from having lost a tie,” he told DAZN (via GOAL).

“When it seems that we have it pretty well on track at home, a game where we had twenty-odd shots on goal, but we lose.

“The man of the match was definitely Oblak and, in the end, Atletico played their game, they beat us in both games and they should have progressed because they deserved it.”

The Atletico loss was a tough one to take – it’s not hard to accept defeat when you’re dominated and can barely get a shot off, but that isn’t what happened.

The fact that we controlled both legs and peppered their goal does indeed leave that bitter taste Adrian spoke of, but the performance of Oblak is the standout reason we couldn’t get past Diego Simeone’s men.

In the grand scheme of things though, it doesn’t really matter. We won the Champions League last season and we’re on course to lift the Premier League title this year.

I don’t think any Liverpool fan can moan about that!