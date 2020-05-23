Coutinho will return to Barcelona after Bayern allow purchase option to expire

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona at the end of the season, as Bayern Munich have allowed their purchase option to expire.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed this information in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel. “The option [to sign Coutinho] expired and we haven’t activated it,” he said.

“We’re going to plan our squad for next season and we’ll see if he still has a role to play with us or not.”

Earlier this month, we revealed that Liverpool have turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho from Barcelona, as there was an attempt from the Brazilian’s camp to get him back to Anfield.

The ‘little magician’ was said to be desperate to return, after his dream move to Barcelona – and failed move to Germany – didn’t turn out to be all it was cracked up to be.

There is no doubt the midfielder still possesses his talent – he’s just been unable to get his shine back since departing Anfield – but a return to Liverpool is extremely unrealistic.

The price tag required to re-sign Coutinho would be gargantuan, and for a player we simply don’t need anymore, it likely wouldn’t be worth it – especially in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.