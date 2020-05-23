(Image) Jordan Henderson features on FIFA 21 cover in Nike Liverpool kit in cool mockup

As football fanatics are mostly stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the professional game has been postponed in the UK, there has been an influx of FIFA 20 players.

Whether you’re on a PS4, XBOX or PC, we bet you’ve been spending more time in the digital Anfield than ever before!

With this extra interest in the game, even though a new version isn’t due out for another four months, fans are already looking forward to FIFA 21.

One Instagram user has Photoshopped Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson onto the cover of the game – and he looks the part!

The cover star for FIFA 21 is yet to be confirmed.

Take a look of the image below: