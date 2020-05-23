(Image) Loris Karius shares photo of himself in green LFC kit after Besiktas loan ends

Loris Karius, fresh from his two-year loan with Turkish outfit Besiktas, has shared a picture of himself in a Liverpool kit on Instagram, ahead of a presumed return.

If this were Rhian Brewster or Marko Grujic it would make more sense, but it’s believed the German is headed for Anfield’s exit door. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Karius is said to not even be welcome at Melwood.

It’s a little strange, and maybe this points to the goalkeeper looking for a second chance at Liverpool. What do you think?

Take a look at the image below: