(Images) Details of all LFC’s 20/21 Nike kits have leaked online

The Internet is obsessed with finding scraps of information about Liverpool’s Nike kits for the 2020/21 season, and it all started because of this massive leak.

We’ve done some digging around and, backed up by solid information, we have a good idea as to what all three outfield kits and both goalkeeper kits will look like.

As reported by Footy Headlines, our home strip will be bright red with white/green trim, the away shirt will be an unusual ‘hyper turquoise’ and the third kit will be black with pink logos.

The same source leaked information on the goalkeeper kits too – one is bright orange with black features and the other is charcoal with white features.

Based on this information, here are some images which will give you a solid idea as to what the Reds will be wearing next season:

Rumours flying round about our new kit, the photo didn't look great but I've mocked it up onto the main man. What do you reckon? I could get used to it! #LFC pic.twitter.com/087XPiRrz5 — Luke Walsh (@lukewalshdesign) April 16, 2020

Just found this on Ebay…obviously not legit, but thoughts? #LFC pic.twitter.com/ObK0Ug4mhL — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 18, 2020

LFC x Nike Third kit concept based on colourways from @Footy_Headlines Template by @IL_Graphic pic.twitter.com/nQ64G7RNe0 — Bromley Design (@BromleyKits) April 12, 2020