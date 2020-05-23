(Video) Grujic stars again as Hertha put four past Union Berlin

Marko Grujic and Hertha Berlin are off to a fantastic (re)start to the season, with two wins on the bounce now for the tenth-placed Bundesliga outfit.

Their first game since the continuation of the league was against Hoffenheim, and our on-loan midfielder smashed it as ‘the Old Lady’ won 3-0.

Grujic pulled the strings yet again from midfield as Hertha dispatched rivals Union Berlin 4-0 in another impressive showing this weekend.

He’s surely giving Jurgen Klopp something to think about!

Take a watch of the highlights video below (via BT Sport):