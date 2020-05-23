(Videos) Havertz shows Liverpool why they must sign him, with irresistible form since Bundesliga restart

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz is on fire this season – since the restart last weekend, the attacking midfielder has already scored four times in two games.

The German international has totted up seven assists and netted 14 goals so far – and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down!

Bayer took on Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend and their young talisman bagged a brace.

Havertz’s has shown he’s capable of scoring different types of goals since the resumption of German football. On Monday he scored a header and this weekend he’s finished off a 1v1 and converted a penalty.

Take a look at the videos below (via BT Sport/Bundesliga):

Star power on show 🤩 Kai Havertz picks up where he left off with a goal 27 minutes into Leverkusen's return to action! Superb wing play from Moussa Diaby 🔥#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/Am6LaYixYN — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2020