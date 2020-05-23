(Video) Pochettino can only name two players better than Firmino in the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham at the end of last year, following a dismal run of form for the Londoners, but he has been keeping an eye on the Premier League.

The Argentine sat down to answer some questions from Sky Sports, and was quizzed on who he thinks the three best players in the English top flight are.

Naturally excluding Spurs players, Pochettino said Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are the best – but noted that Bobby Firmino isn’t far behind.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):