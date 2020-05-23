(Video) Remembering Djibril Cisse’s 24 goals for Liverpool

Former France striker Djibril Cisse had a turbulent career, playing for a total of 13 clubs over 21 years, but is perhaps best remembered for his time with Liverpool.

He was only with the Reds for two seasons before being sold to Marseille, but he really found his form playing for Panathinaikos where he scored 55 goals in 89 games between 2009 and 2011.

Somewhat of a cult hero, Cisse has a place in the hearts of Liverpool supporters and has taken part in some charity games in recent years. And, of course, who can forget the role the Frenchman played in our 2005 Champions League winning season?!

Below is a video of Cisse’s 24 goals for the Reds: