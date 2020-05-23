(Video) van Dijk nets free-kick from ludicrous angle behind goal in training

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has pulled off an impressive trick at Melwood, as Premier League teams head back to training in preparation for the season’s resumption.

The centre-half lined up a free-kick for himself behind one of the goals and whipped in a ball that swerved into the back of the net.

You’ve likely seen a version of this trick before, but the power van Dijk put into his effort sets it apart from the rest – unbelievable technique from the big man.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):