Celtic outline how Liverpool may celebrate Premier League title win

Celtic have been crowned Champions of Scotland for the ninth year on the bounce, and the Bhoys have celebrated the best they can in this unusual state football finds itself in.

The players obviously aren’t able to gather together, so it was organised for captain Scott Brown (with hair) to lift the trophy alone at Celtic Park.

A video of the midfielder was shared by the club as an intro to a two-hour long series of chats with the players and congratulations from former players.

You can see Broony lifting the Scottish Premiership title in the video below between 16:45 and 17:30:

It’s an eerie watch, but it does outline how Liverpool could celebrate the 2019/20 Premier League title – with Jordan Henderson alone at Anfield.

Considering how well the club’s Zoom meetings have been going down on social media, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Reds took the same route as the Hoops.

Even when the coronavirus pandemic is over, the risk of another outbreak is real and football fans may not be able to attend stadiums for a long while.

In these unusual and frightening times, it’s best to do whatever is advised by medical health professionals – and celebrating at Anfield or having a bus tour any time soon doesn’t seem likely.