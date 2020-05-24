(Images) New LFC x Nike kit looks stunning in illustrator edit

Nike’s first Liverpool home kit was leaked online last month and received mixed reviews from supporters.

The large white and green collar is frequently brought up as a negative, but we at Empire of the Kop think it’s sound.

As there has been no official word from club or manufacturer, artistic fans have been getting creative.

Twitter user @CatrinDesigner shared one of their creations – a graphic which looks like it could be part of the advertising campaign!

Take a look at the images below: