Liverpool v. Atletico ‘led to 41 additional deaths’, according to coronavirus data-modelling

Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield has been linked to ’41 additional deaths’ by an analysis of NHS data by Edge Health.

Taking place on March 12, there was pressure to force the fixture behind closed doors but with no guidance from the UK Government, UEFA or even the FA, the club’s hands were tied.

So it went ahead as planned and 3,000 Atletico fans were allowed to travel to the City of Liverpool when the coronavirus pandemic had begun to grip the Spanish capital.

As reported by the Sunday Times, Edge Health, a group that analyse NHS data through data-modelling, believe the game led to 41 additional deaths between 25 to 35 days later.

The North West of England would become one of the worst affected areas in the United Kingdom.

Opinion

It was stupid to allow the fixture to go ahead in the first place, and even I said so before kick-off.

The blame shouldn’t and – I imagine – wouldn’t fall at the feet of the football club, as they’d have faced serious repercussions from UEFA for stopping the fixture.

The responsibility fell on the Government and/or UEFA to make these calls, but neither of them did and now they have a lot to answer for.