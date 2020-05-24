(Video) Jurgen Klopp tells the story of King Kenny in new book

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lent his voice to a narration of a new book about the story of ‘King Kenny’, in a video released by LFC and Standard Chartered.
The story obviously follows a version of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s rise to stardom at Anfield and is meant for children.
The Scotland legend retired in 1990 after a glittering career with the Reds and Celtic, so a lot of younger Liverpool fans may not known just how good he was in his pomp.
This story seeks to fix that – and it’s a nice touch from the club’s main sponsor.
Take a watch of the video below and share (via LFC):
Who wants to hear a story about a boy who became a King? 👑
Enjoy a special @StanChart storybook reading with Jürgen Klopp ❤️ #StandRed | #SaveWithStories pic.twitter.com/39gdSyjt0H
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 24, 2020
COMMENTS