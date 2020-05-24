(Video) Jurgen Klopp tells the story of King Kenny in new book

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lent his voice to a narration of a new book about the story of ‘King Kenny’, in a video released by LFC and Standard Chartered.

The story obviously follows a version of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s rise to stardom at Anfield and is meant for children.

The Scotland legend retired in 1990 after a glittering career with the Reds and Celtic, so a lot of younger Liverpool fans may not known just how good he was in his pomp.

This story seeks to fix that – and it’s a nice touch from the club’s main sponsor.

