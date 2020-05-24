(Video) Kai Havertz’s best bits as fans beg LFC to sign Bundesliga star

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has been catching the eye in the German top flight this season, and his form since the restart has been second to none.

The young German international has bagged four goals in just two games, scoring two headers, an ice-cold 1v1 and a penalty.

Supporters have been crying out for Liverpool to make a move for Havertz this summer, with the Reds having already been linked with the 20-year-old in the past.

Pray, This kid is something else 🙏 — Liammo™️ (@CrolyLiam) May 23, 2020

Would welcome this signing with open arms what a talented young footballer he is 👌 — Lee Ali 🔜 🏆* 🔴 (@leeali86) May 23, 2020

Get it sorted boys #LFC — Robert Semple (@tiger2801) May 23, 2020

MORE: (Videos) Havertz shows Liverpool why they must sign him, with irresistible form since Bundesliga restart

Whether the club make a move for Havertz remains to be seen, but the lad’s talent is undeniable.

We agree with Liverpool fans who’d like the club to sign the German starlet, so we’ve dug up a video of his best bits to share.

Take a look at some of his highlights below (via Bundesliga):