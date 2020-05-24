(Video) LFC target Werner bags brace after brilliant solo move as Leipzig flatten Mainz

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner bagged a brace in the Bundesliga this afternoon. His second of the game made it 4-0 for RB Leipzig as they brushed aside Mainz.

A brilliant solo move by Kevin Kampl gifted Werner a chance in front of goal and the forward made no mistake. It’s now 23 goals for the Leipzig star this season who has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):