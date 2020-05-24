(Video) LFC target Werner bags brace after brilliant solo move as Leipzig flatten Mainz

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner bagged a brace in the Bundesliga this afternoon. His second of the game made it 4-0 for RB Leipzig as they brushed aside Mainz.
MORE: (Video) LFC target Werner scores with deft touch to give RB Leipzig an early lead
A brilliant solo move by Kevin Kampl gifted Werner a chance in front of goal and the forward made no mistake. It’s now 23 goals for the Leipzig star this season who has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
Ok, @RBLeipzig_EN are a problem!
Timo Werner's second of the game finishes a lovely team move to make it 4-0 🔥
Attacking in waves!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/XuGSRDGSii
— 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020
COMMENTS