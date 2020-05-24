(Video) LFC target Werner bags brace after brilliant solo move as Leipzig flatten Mainz

Posted by
(Video) LFC target Werner bags brace after brilliant solo move as Leipzig flatten Mainz

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner bagged a brace in the Bundesliga this afternoon. His second of the game made it 4-0 for RB Leipzig as they brushed aside Mainz.

MORE: (Video) LFC target Werner scores with deft touch to give RB Leipzig an early lead

A brilliant solo move by Kevin Kampl gifted Werner a chance in front of goal and the forward made no mistake. It’s now 23 goals for the Leipzig star this season who has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top