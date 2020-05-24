(Video) LFC target Werner scores with deft touch to make it 22 goals this season

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner has scored for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this afternoon after just ten minutes of play.
The German forward was quick to get on a low ball into the box by Konrad Laimer, and with the slightest of finishes gave his team the lead against Mainz.
It’s now 22 goals for the Leipzig star this season who has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
That didn't take long!
Timo Werner bags after just 10 minutes with a clinical finish from a tight angle 🙌
His 22nd of the season 🔥#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/R04nHpls4K
— 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020
