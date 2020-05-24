(Video) LFC’s van Dijk congratulates Celtic on their 19/20 title win

Celtic have been confirmed as champions of Scotland yet again, as the remainder of the SPL season was cancelled and the Bhoys were 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool superstar has recording a little message of congratulations for his former club – which has now been shared on Twitter.

The Dutch international played for Cetlic between 2013 and 2015.

While there is a bond between the two clubs, we’d imagine this message hasn’t been received well by Steven Gerrard!

But that’s not important. It’s nice to see big Virg show some love for his former club.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV/Celtic):