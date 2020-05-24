(Video) Remembering when Shaqiri bagged a bicycle-kick against Man Utd on his LFC debut

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri could not have started life better at Anfield when he made the switch two years ago.

The Swiss international scored a bicycle kick against Manchester United on his debut for the Reds – which is absolutely ridiculous!

Liverpool were on tour in the US when the ‘friendly’ against our most bitter rivals took place.

A cross was floated in to the back post before Shaqiri jumped up and thumped the ball into the back of the net with unbelievable technique.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):