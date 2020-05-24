(Video) Timo Werner scores hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolish Mainz

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner scored a hat-trick this weekend as RB Leipzig brushed aside Bundesliga rivals Mainz in a 5-0 demolition.

The German opened his account in the tenth minute with a deft finish, before bagging his second goal thanks to an brilliant bit of play by teammate Kevin Kampl.

A free-kick taken quickly by Yussuf Poulsen found Werner in space and he completed his hat-trick, exposing Florian Muller’s shambolic goalkeeping.

That didn't take long! Timo Werner bags after just 10 minutes with a clinical finish from a tight angle. His 22nd of the season.

Ok, @RBLeipzig_EN are a problem! Timo Werner's second of the game finishes a lovely team move to make it 4-0. Attacking in waves!