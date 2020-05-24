(Video) Timo Werner scores hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolish Mainz

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner scored a hat-trick this weekend as RB Leipzig brushed aside Bundesliga rivals Mainz in a 5-0 demolition.
The German opened his account in the tenth minute with a deft finish, before bagging his second goal thanks to an brilliant bit of play by teammate Kevin Kampl.
A free-kick taken quickly by Yussuf Poulsen found Werner in space and he completed his hat-trick, exposing Florian Muller’s shambolic goalkeeping.
Take a look at the videos below (via BT Sport):
That didn't take long!
Timo Werner bags after just 10 minutes with a clinical finish from a tight angle 🙌
His 22nd of the season 🔥#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/R04nHpls4K
— 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020
Ok, @RBLeipzig_EN are a problem!
Timo Werner's second of the game finishes a lovely team move to make it 4-0 🔥
Attacking in waves!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/XuGSRDGSii
— 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020
And there it is! Timo Werner has his hat-trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️
A sublime ball from Poulsen with the quick free-kick, and @RBLeipzig_EN are cruising!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/MgEPjXf3Rr
— 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2020
