(Video) Xabi Alonso says Istanbul “miracle” follows him everywhere he goes

Posted by
(Video) Xabi Alonso says Istanbul “miracle” follows him everywhere he goes

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has explained how the 2005 Champions League final between AC Milan and the Reds follows him wherever he goes.

The Spaniard told Jamie Carragher – during a watch-a-long of the classic game, via LFC TV – that the “miracle” of Istanbul is well-remembered outside of Liverpool.

Alonso left the Reds in 2009 for Real Madrid, where he won a second Champions League title in 2014, before finishing his career with Bayern Munich in 2017.

The Spaniard is regarded by many as a Liverpool legend for his world-class ability and prominent role in our 2005 Turkish triumph.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top