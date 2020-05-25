‘August or September’ Timo Werner’s proposed Liverpool transfer outlined on BT Sport

Liverpool signing Timo Werner is not going to happen imminently.

There is no way the Reds will agree a deal before football has even returned in this country given the uncertainties that surround the Premier League’s resumption and the game’s finances – especially as there is a prospect of next term beginning without supporters.

But Raphael Honigstein thinks there is still a ‘very strong chance’ of Jurgen Klopp getting his man – but it’ll be at the very end of the summer when the dust has has hopefully settled on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think they’re a bit hesitant to pull the trigger because they haven’t quite figured out how much of a financial problem the coronavirus will present itself to football, coming over the next month in the Premier League,” he told BT Sport during Rb Leipzig’s demolition job of Mainz on Sunday – in which Werner was exceptional – scoring a hat-trick.

“I think he’s waiting for things to fall into shape and it could be that the transfer window is much later than usual.

“This kind of deal would have been announced in April/May, this time it could be August or September, but I still think there’s a very strong chance he’ll end up at Liverpool.”

The fact there is no English football to watch right now has allowed many Reds to pay a closer attention to not only Werner but also Kai Havertz upon the Bundesliga’s return.

The former excelled yesterday but Havertz has four goals in two games for Bayer Leverkusen and has similarly wowed watching Liverpool fans – who have been impressed with the German’s finesse, physicality and cutting edge.

Securing both would be otherworldly, but isn’t something we can see happening in 2020, anyway.