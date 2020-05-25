‘Biggest fraud in football’ Many LFC fans hit out at Mendy for tweet apparently mocking Sadio Mane

Benjamin Mendy plays more games on Twitter than he does on a football field. The Manchester City left-back, who happily collects trophies despite having no part in earning them, has made a rather unsubtle dig towards Sadio Mane online.

Mane let his hair grow out during the lockdown and is not vain enough to let it bother him – although for Mendy – his fresh cut is clearly something he takes pride in.

Liverpool fans tore into Mendy as a result of his tweet, but in all honesty, the tweet says far more about him than it does about our Senegalese and we couldn’t be less interested.

Mane doesn’t even use Twitter and is far more concerned about what he does on the football field.

The Reds will face City again when the Premier League returns, but the result will likely be inconsequential with Jurgen Klopp’s men 25 points clear at the table’s summit.

Still, we wouldn’t mind getting another one over them!

