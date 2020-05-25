Bookmaker and Media outlet announce Werner to Liverpool in the same Twitter joke

Is Timo Werner to Liverpool the worst kept secret in football? Or is everyone just getting a little too far ahead of themselves – us included?!

We guess only time will tell, but the German striker only encouraged noises by notching a hat-trick in Rb Leipzig’s 5-0 demolition of Mainz yesterday.

The goals were all just smart finishes, but that kind of predatory penalty box behaviour is not something Roberto Firmino has and the idea of Werner providing an alternative option to our already mind-boggling front-three is very exciting.

Paddy Power tweeted that the player is already ours after he scored early, before Goal joined in the fun at full-time:

GOAL! Liverpool's Timo Werner gives Leipzig the lead. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 24, 2020

FT | Mainz 0-5 RB Leipzig Liverpool's Timo Werner with a hat-trick 😉#M05RBL pic.twitter.com/pJlh47uEV0 — Goal (@goal) May 24, 2020

What we know at EOTK is that the signing is by no means done. The player is desperate for an Anfield switch, but as a result, Liverpool see no reason to rush into it – especially given football’s current financial climate and the uncertainty that surrounds the game in England.

For what it’s worth, we think it’ll happen at some point – but either at the very end of this summer or in 2021 – not imminently.